Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are celebrating two years together as a couple.

Anstead took to his social media on Sunday to post a photo of the pair on romantic sunset desert walk, holding hands.

The post also quickly flashed two other photos of the couple kissing and looking cozy and happy.

"Two years of magic," Anstead wrote in the caption.

Zellwegger and Anstead have been dating since 2021, after meeting on the set of "Celebrity: IOU" on Discovery+, according to People.

In August of that year, Anstead shared a selfie of the newly formed couple, making the relationship public.

Anstead had previously been married to Christina Hall from 2018 to 2021, when the divorce was finalized. Hall had previously been married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she co-starred with on "Flip or Flop."

The "Wheelers and Dealers" host and Hall also engaged in a bitter custody battle over their son, Hudson, after their split. An agreement was settled in 2022, according to People, to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody."

The British-born presenter also has two children from his first relationship with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Zellwegger was previously engaged to Jim Carrey, and married briefly to country star Kenny Chesney. She’s also dated Bradley Cooper, and musicians Jack White and Doyle Bramhall II.

Anstead previously gushed about the "Judy" star on his Instagram, sharing behind the scenes video of her working on a music project.

"Ren….. you are utterly brilliant!" he wrote in the caption.

"A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride!"

He added, "The coolest human I know."