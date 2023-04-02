Another top staffer for Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is out of a job after her press secretary resigned last week over a tweet suggesting violence against "transphobes."

Hobbs’ office issued a press release Friday saying a new director of communications will be announced next week, meaning Murphy Hebert is out of the position.

Hobbs’ office confirmed Hebert was no longer on the staff but declined to reveal whether she resigned or was fired, journalist Wayne Schutsky reported.

AZ GOV. HOBBS’ PRESS SECRETARY RESIGNS AFTER TWEET SUGGESTING GUN VIOLENCE AGAINST ‘TRANSPHOBES’

Will Gaona, Hobbs’ former director of public affairs, will now be Hobbs' deputy chief of staff, according to the press release.

Jennifer Loredo will now serve as director of policy, legislative and intergovernmental affairs and Tracy Lopes will become the governor’s director of community and constituent engagement.

"Gov. Hobbs today announced the reorganization of her leadership team to continue delivering on her commitment to create an Arizona for everyone," the release said. "Over the past three months, the governor and her team have assessed the administration’s organizational needs, consulted with the National Governors Association, and implemented best practices from other states to ensure they are best positioned to meet the needs of the people Gov. Hobbs was elected to serve."

The announcement came two days after Hobbs’ press secretary resigned over a tweet appearing to suggest gun violence against "transphobes" just hours after an individual who identified as transgender gunned down six people at a Tennessee school.

"Us when we see transphobes," Josselyn Berry tweeted just hours after 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three children and three adults.

Berry's tweet included a GIF of actress Gena Rowlands in a scene from the 1980 movie "Gloria," where she is pointing two revolvers.

Arizona Republicans immediately accused Berry of inciting violence and called on Hobbs to fire her.

"The governor does not condone violence in any form," the governor's office said Wednesday in a statement. "This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The governor has received and accepted the resignation of the press secretary."

Hobbs' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment Sunday.