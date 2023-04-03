Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended four games following an altercation with an Oakland A’s fan this past Thursday.

The suspension was originally five games when MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced it Monday. However, after appealing it, Rendon was reportedly then docked four games to which he rescinded the appeal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The LA Times first reported the reduced suspension.

Rendon's suspension will begin immediately on Monday night as the Angels face the Seattle Mariners.

The incident was caught up close on video, as Rendon seemed to grab a fan’s shirt after he believed he was being heckled at.

"What'd you say? You called me a b----, huh. Yeah you did. Yeah you did. Yeah motherf----," Rendon told the fan while gripping his shirt.

ANGELS' ANTHONY RENDON AGGRESSIVELY SWINGS AT FAN DURING ALTERCATION; MLB INVESTIGATING INCIDENT

Rendon would let go of the fan’s shirt, but took an aggressive swipe at his hat, trying to knock it off. Angels teammate Mike Trout stopped to witness the war of words, but everyone walked away before things got worse.

The incident occurred after the Angels lost their season opener to the A’s, 2-1. Rendon was 0-for-3 with a walk to open the season.

ANGELS' HUNTER RENFROE'S OPENING DAY NO-LOOK GRAB MAY ALREADY BE CATCH OF THE YEAR

However, the Angels would win the series outright with a 13-1 victory on Saturday followed by a 6-0 victory on Sunday.

Since he signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels in 2019, Rendon has struggled to stay on the field, as injuries have gotten in the way of his production. That contract came after his only All-Star season with the Washington Nationals, where he crushed 34 homers, 44 doubles and brought home 126 RBI with a .319 average.

Rendon played 146 games that season, but he’s played just 159 games with the Angels since heading out west. He’s hit .249/.367/.479 with 24 homers and 96 RBI over those games.