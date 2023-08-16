Angelia Jolie is a proud parent to her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Vivienne, 15, is preparing to enter the spotlight and follow in her mother’s footsteps as they collaborate on a sweet Broadway venture together.

After the mother-daughter duo attended the world premiere of "The Outsiders" production at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year, the two fell in love with the musical and were inspired to be part of the Broadway production.

While Angelina will take on the role of a lead producer for the upcoming launch on Broadway, Vivienne will be closely involved in the production as a volunteer assistant to her mom.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

After Angelina met the author of "The Outsiders," S.E. Hinton, she was even more inspired to be involved in the production.

"Angelina is excited about this new venture," a source close to the "Maleficent" actress told Fox News Digital.

"She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people. So, she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

The mother-daughter collaboration comes as Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt have been locked in an intense legal battle over the couple’s former French vineyard, Château Miraval.

Angelina's former investment company, Nouvel, has accused Pitt, of "looting" and stripping Château Miraval of assets in court documents.

A source familiar with the litigation told Fox News Digital Pitt has "poured millions" into the business in the last decade and labeled the "looter" accusation thrown by Nouvel's legal team as "absurd."

Angelina and Pitt bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Their agreement at the time gave each 50%, an equal split.

Pitt has maintained Angelina intentionally sought to "inflict harm" on him by selling her interest in the former couple's vineyard in an amended complaint previously obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Moneyball" actor claimed Angelina sold her interest in the vineyard without his consent, something they had previously agreed was a requirement.

Pitt and Angelina were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016. The two became legally single in 2019. The former couple shares six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

