Families of victims killed by illegal immigrants are calling out President Biden and his administration for not securing the southern border and protecting American citizens hours after the end of the Title 42 public health order.

The outrage follows a federal judge's decision Thursday evening to block the Biden administration from implementing a policy that allows for the release of migrants without court dates.

"President Biden has slept through the two years of this border crisis, along with VP Harris and Mayorkas. They are doing absolutely nothing to protect our borders and to protect the citizens of this country," Agnes Gibboney, whose son was ambushed and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2002, told "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

BIDEN ADMIN'S PLAN FOR MASS RELEASE OF MIGRANTS INTO US OUTLINED IN INTERNAL 2022 MEMO

Gibboney argued the United States is a "sovereign nation" with the right to "protect and defend our borders."

"We need to enforce existing laws," she continued. "I miss President Trump. I wish President Trump would come back, and I wish Kari Lake would have won… we have to have more candidates that have the courage to fight this insanity and stand up and fight for our country and put America first."

Jody Jones, whose brother was shot and killed by an illegal migrant in 2018, said he's not against legal immigration, but supports stemming illegal immigration with "legitimate" legislation to keep Americans safe.

"What's going on now, make no mistake about it… it's simply a distraction from what the root problem is, which is a fundamental disconnect from this administration between actions and consequences, especially regarding American laws. What's happening down there is self-inflicted," he said.

Jones added the Biden administration is "failing the American people right now."

"It's absolutely unprecedented what's going on right now," he continued. "It's absolute craziness."

Laura Wilkerson's son was tortured and killed by an illegal immigrant in 2010. She said she "saddened" by what has become of the U.S.

"I so believe this is a planned action by Biden and the Democrats to allow anyone into our country, even the terrorists, even the rapists, even the murderers, and a bunch of nice people," she said. "There are all kinds coming. We do not hate the people that are coming. We love our country. We have a right to have borders enforced in the country."

"Today we've become worse than a third-world country, because even third-world countries protect their border."

Officials have been bracing for the end of Title 42 for months, fearing a fresh wave of migrants at the border once the order expired Thursday evening. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been touting a plan that includes regional cooperation, stiffer Title 8 penalties and a new rule limiting asylum claims. But he said this week that the result of that plan may not be seen right away.

"Even after nearly two years of preparation, we expect to see large numbers of encounters at our southern border in the days and weeks after May 11th," he said. "We are already seeing high numbers of encounters in certain sectors. This places an incredible strain on our personnel, our facilities and our communities with whom we partner closely."

"Our plan will deliver results, but it will take time for those results to be fully realized. And it is essential that we all take this into account," he said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report