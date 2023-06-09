We know the Chiefs took another victory lap for their Super Bowl win by visiting the White House earlier this week. And they had some fun there.

And kicker Harrison Butker used the opportunity to make a statement about his stance against abortion and pedophilia and child sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, coach Andy Reid loved the food.

Like, really, really loved the food.

Like, loved the food so much he spent a good amount of his White House visit with the chef after tasting the fare he and the players had for lunch.

"Yeah, they did have some good stuff," Reid reported on Thursday. "I’ve never had this before, but they had a French Toast grilled cheese and ham sandwich that they sprinkled a little bit of powdered sugar on.

"It was phenomenal! There was an abundance of this. Then they had chicken fingers. Exotic chicken fingers. Maybe the best part was, which I hadn’t seen before, little bite-size squares of the heart of the watermelon. My hat went off to the chef."

Reid paid his compliments in person. And was still talking about it days later.

"I went back and talked to him and I just go, ‘You guys are unbelievable,’" Reid said. "Whoever cut all of that out, had the patience to do it, my hat goes off to them."

As everyone knows, Reid is kind of big. Has been all his life.

You’ll recall that teenage Andrew Reid was the biggest kid in a punt, pass and kick competition while representing his Los Angeles Rams in the early 1970s.

And despite the fact Reid shed some 60 pounds starting in 2017 or so, he still carries some significant lbs.

He also doesn’t mind sharing about his love for food.

He did so at Super Bowl LVII in February.

OutKick sent an investigative reporter to the Super Bowl so-called opening night to chronicle how many food questions Reid was asked during his hour-long podium session with national and international reporters.

Fine, so maybe it was just me listening to Reid for 25 minutes and writing about what happened.

Anyway, Reid was asked about burritos and German food and asked to pick between Five Guys, In-N-Out, and Shake Shack — twice.

And Reid was not only good natured about the questions, he’s turned the food thing into a schtick. He had fun with it. At the Super Bowl he took the burger question seriously for a moment before returning to the fat-guy comedy routine.

"Listen, I like all three," he said. "I grew up on In-N-Out … I don’t turn any of them away."

Anyway, the food talk is on point for Reid. It’s part of his persona.

I think that makes him more likeable, to be frank. Or frankfurter.

This also makes Reid more likeable:

He steered completely away from the Chiefs visit to the White House being a political statement of any kind. He wasn’t having any of it.

"You know what was neat? I mentioned it to you down there that you put all the politics aside," Reid said. "So, you’re not democratic, you’re not republican, you’re not independent. You’re just – you’re an American.

"I thought that was the neatest part of the thing — that everybody was just enjoying the history and they laid out a spread for us of food that was great."