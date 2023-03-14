Andy Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played for the New Orleans Saints last season, reportedly agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers Tuesday.

Dalton is expected to sign a two-year, $10 million contract once the free agency period officially begins, ESPN reported. He will reportedly receive $8 million guaranteed.

The Panthers would be Dalton’s fourth team in four years. He played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

He was the starter in 14 of the team’s 17 games.

Dalton finished with 2,871 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes with the Saints. Jameis Winston got three starts in New Orleans. The Saints finished 7-10.

The 12-year veteran quarterback will join another team with an uncertain quarterback situation. Carolina started 2022 with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield vying for the No. 1 job as rookie Matt Corral suffered an injury that cost him his first professional season. P.J. Walker also saw time as the starting quarterback.

The Panthers made the move to get the No. 1 pick in next month's draft, and it appears they will be selecting a quarterback. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson could each be the first quarterback off the board.