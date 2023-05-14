Andrew Cuomo, the former Democratic governor of New York, had harsh words against President Biden regarding the border after the Trump-era Title 42 measure was lifted on Thursday.

Title 42 was a border policy established in 2020 that expelled migrants at the U.S.-Mexico originally to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, once the pandemic was no longer considered a national emergency on May 11, the policy expired, potentially paving the way for a surge of migrants at the border.

Cuomo criticized Biden’s failure to plan ahead for this date while appearing on WABC 770 AM’s "Cats Roundtable" show on Sunday, calling the situation "terribly managed."

"It’s gotten to a point where it overwhelms cities all across the country," Cuomo said. "What is happening on the southern border is a real debacle. It’s going to get worse before it gets better."

He specifically targeted Biden’s lack of a plan following the end of Title 42 as well likely contributing to the surging numbers by promoting the end of a border policy.

"I spoke to migrants who are in New York City now [who took a] three-month trip from El Salvador when they heard President Biden was going to open the border," the ex-governor said.

Cuomo added, "There was no plan as to what to do with the people who you would let in. ‘Welcome everyone!’ OK! But you need room at the inn. Where are they going to stay? Who’s going to pay?"

He also admitted that former President Trump’s policies produced a "more controlled border" with Title 42 being "the only thing holding the floodgates back." Cuomo further lamented the problems faced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams regarding the growing number of migrants in his city.

"What’s happening to New York City and Mayor Eric Adams is one of the major problems that the mayor has, which is really bizarre, since immigration is not his problem. It’s President Biden’s problem. It’s Governor Hochul’s problem. But it’s not [Adams’] problem," Cuomo said. "But I think Mayor Adams has to do a better job of making the state take responsibility."

Cuomo previously criticized Biden back in February on his weekly podcast, calling it a "mistake" to not have a plan to deal with the border.

"It was a mistake for President Biden to open the border without having a plan to handle the tremendous flow of people," Cuomo said at the time. "Politicians make promises in campaigns, that's what they do. But government officials, professionals, need to understand the consequences of enacting those promises."

Regarding Biden and Adams’ future actions, Cuomo insisted that the situation can be resolved by enacting new policies within Congress and New York state to properly manage the border.

"This is a doable issue. We’re not trying to cure cancer here in a week," he remarked.

Cuomo has recently begun pushing back against far-left policies within the Democratic Party, specifically attacking their lack of focus on crime.

"Do you know who are the victims of crime?" Cuomo said in April. "Over 70% black, brown, and poor. So, tell me, who does the Democratic Party really represent if not the Black, brown, and poor? And when you refuse to address the issue of crime, the people who are paying the price are the Black, brown and poor. They're paying the price for your far-left politics."