Andie MacDowell is "comfortable" as she ages in Hollywood.

The "Maid" actress, 65, recently shared in an interview that she "doesn't feel less sexy" the older she gets.

"There is this time period between 40 and 60 that I think women in the business can struggle because they don't know what to do. They've been seen as one way, but they're not really seen as what I am now," MacDowell told People magazine.

"I was struggling and I'm much more comfortable with where I am right now. I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn't feel less sexy."

MacDowell explained to the outlet that it was initially "hard to navigate" the change, but eventually she "accepted it." She is famously known in Hollywood for embracing her natural, gray hair – which has historically not been very common for women in the industry.

"I feel like my career is actually doing really well right now because I've dove into being an older woman and accepted it," she said, adding that she has enjoyed playing the "complex older woman" in recently movie roles.

MacDowell recently portrayed a grandmother on television for the first time in the Hallmark series "The Way Home." The show was recently renewed for a second season.

"I don't need to pretend that I'm young anymore because I'm not young, obviously," MacDowell explained. "And I just think that's going to help me and you have to dig in and make your characters more complex too. You have to struggle and fight with people to make them. You have to fight for what you know. I fight for what I know as an older woman, what I know to be true."

The "Green Card" actress pointed out how men and women are viewed differently as they age in the limelight.

"Men are seen as really sexy when they start to get wrinkles," she told the outlet. "I like all the terms we use for older men. I want to hold onto those terms. I want to be debonair. Why not? What a beautiful term."

The L'Oréal Paris International spokeswoman said there is a very clear reason why women are not as accepted as they age as men are.

"We've been brainwashed, and it's a psychological thing that we've bought into because we've been fed it for so long," she said. "We don't allow ourselves to feel good about ourselves and we even perceive [older men] as sexy, because we've been taught this."

MacDowell is currently in France, attending the Cannes Film Festival. She is in attendance for the French drama, "L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer)."