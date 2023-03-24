After co-hosts of The View discussed why people in Nordic countries rank so highly in research studies measuring happiness, Navarro slammed her home state as a place of misery on Friday.

The ladies of "The View" slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., and his policies.

Navarro claimed that "insanity" and "manic paranoia" are being promoted in Florida by DeSantis for "political purposes."

"They are banning absolutely everything that isn't the kitchen sink, and tomorrow, I may wake up, and the kitchen sink has been banned," she said. "They are terrifying teachers. People don’t want to be teachers in Florida."

After a commercial break, the co-hosts discussed how Finland has ranked as the happiest country in the for 6 consecutive years.

"Sunny told me this morning I need to find my happiness," Navarro said.

"She was upset at 8:30, I was like ‘You need to go to Finland,' co-host Sunny Hostin said.

"Maybe if you lived in Florida, you would be upset 24 hours a day too," Navarro responded.

Co-host Joy Behar interjected, "Time to move."

Navarro went on to observe that three of the happiest countries, "Finland, Denmark, Iceland" are all in the same region, "there’s got to be some sort of connection there." She then expressed skepticism of how happy she would be there by noting its lack of "Cuban restaurants" or "taco places."

Navarro has been a frequent critic of the governor. Shortly after DeSantis won reelection by nearly 20 points, Navarro claimed he won because he "game the system." Earlier this year, she criticized DeSantis for his education policies and accused him of banning books.

"Listen, if I was a parent in Florida, I would be a hell of a lot more concerned with banning of books," Navarro said. "It's the second-highest state to ban books."