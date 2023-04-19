Honda came, saw and conquered … again.

The automaker has reclaimed the lap record for front-wheel-drive cars at Germany's famed Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack.

The twisty, nearly 13-mile circuit in the Eifel mountains is used as a benchmark for testing the overall performance of sports cars.

Honda set a record of 7:43.8 with the Civic Type R in 2017, but the time was beaten in 2019 by a Renault Megane R.S. Trophy R that completed the lap in 7:40.1.

The preferred method for measuring laps has since been changed to add roughly 760 feet to the distance. Under those criteria, the Renault's time was 7:45.399, according to Road & Track.

The 2023 Civic Type R has since been replaced with an all-new model, however, which is the most powerful Honda ever sold in the United States. The car is assembled in Japan with a 315-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is built in at Honda's Anna Engine Plant in Sidney, Ohio.

The $44,390 four-door hatchback features a wider body than the standard Civic's, an updated suspension, summer performance tires and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Honda has now confirmed that the new car recently clocked a time of 7:44.881 under the updated guidelines to set a new mark for front-wheel-drive models.

"Six years after the lap record was set by the previous-generation Civic Type R (FK8), we reached this new dimension as a result of all of the passions we poured in and all the advancements we made for this Type R model. Finally, our wish to share this title with all Type R fans all around the world came true," said Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R development leader.

"We sincerely hope that all current and prospective owners of the Type R will enjoy and love their vehicle with the pride we share with you."

The Civic Type R last year set a new record at Japan's Suzuka Circuit with a lap of 2:23.120 that also bested the Renault Megane R.S. Trophy R, which did a 2:25.454 lap in 2019.