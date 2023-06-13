Amy Schumer ridiculed Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage scandal in the comedian's latest Netflix special.

Schumer threw jabs at her husband, Chris Fischer, throughout "Emergency Contact," but pointed out that no matter what, "He can stand me."

"Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?" Schumer asked the audience.

"I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry," she said before adopting a Spanish accent and annunciating Hilaria.

Born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston, Massachusetts, the former yoga teacher was accused of exaggerating her Spanish heritage after it was uncovered on social media in 2020.

"So, I just can’t wrap my head around this story," Schumer said. "If you don't know who I mean, this is Alec Baldwin's wife."

Schumer recalled meeting Hilaria "years ago" backstage at "Saturday Night Live." When Alec attempted to introduce his wife to the comedian, Amy said, "I saw her and I said, 'No, thank you.'"

She added, "I'm trying to hang on to my self-esteem, OK. She is a tiny, Disney princess, and I look like Ben Roethlisberger from most angles."

Schumer remembered Hilaria having a "very thick, Spanish accent, from Spain."

"You might have seen her on the morning show having trouble pronouncing the word, how you say, cucumber?" she said, referencing Hilaria's infamous vegetable saga where she forgot how to say the word "cucumber" on "The Today Show."

"They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco, you know. And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston."

Schumer added, "This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going, ‘What?!’ Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression for like 15 minutes?"

Hilaria claimed she was born in Mallorca and raised in Boston. She said on a podcast in April 2020, that she moved to the U.S. when she was 19-years-old to attend NYU.

"So, I’m not trying to bully a sociopath. I have a point, OK?" Schumer said. "I think what had happened was, I think she went to Spain, OK, because again — I cannot tell you how much her family is not from Spain. They were early settlers in the US.

"I'm not f---ing with you. They were on the Mayflower. That's how much this chick is from Boston."

Hilaria has since apologized for the confusion, and admitted in an Instagram post at the time that "culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions [and] political beliefs" are "allow[ed] to be fluid."

"I think what had happened was, she went to Spain. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston f---ing loooved it!"

The "Trainwreck" star picked up a Spanish accent and pretended to be Hilaria to declare, "I am going to be from it!"

"Did you know you can just decide where you're from?" Schumer said before admitting her driver's license says she's from Splash Mountain.

"My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone … now stay with me."

Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January after the gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins was killed in October 2021. The charges were dropped in May.

"My point is, neither of them give a f---. Find someone who can stand you," Schumer said.