Amy Schumer slammed other celebrities for not being truthful about taking Ozempic.

The 42-year-old comedian blasted stars for saying they lost weight by simply eating "smaller portions" and "lying" about using the injectable drug.

"Like, shut the f--- up!" the "I Feel Pretty" actress said during an appearance Thursday on "Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen."

"You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop."

Ozempic is an FDA-approved semaglutide medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes, but it has been prescribed off-brand for weight loss. In 2021, semaglutide was approved by the FDA under the brand name Wegovy, which is intended for chronic weight management.

Tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro, is another Type 2 diabetes drug that has been used for weight loss. Over the past few years, there has been an explosion in the popularity of the drugs.

Schumer encouraged other celebrities to be honest with their fans and pointed out that she had been transparent about undergoing a fat-removal surgical procedure in the past. In March 2022, the New York native revealed she decided to get liposuction after giving birth to her son Gene.

"Be real with the people," Schumer said. "When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

The Golden Globe nominee admitted she had tried Ozempic herself but quit using the drug after experiencing negative side effects.

"Like, a year ago, I tried it," she said. "It's like, you know, you try it. And I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].

"And you're like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.'"

According to Medline, the most common side effects of semaglutide are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation, heartburn and burping.

In rare cases, people may experience more intense pain, fainting or dizziness, rashes, vision changes, swelling, difficulty breathing or swallowing, yellowing of the skin and eyes, or rapid heartbeat.

Schumer is not the only celebrity to open up about partaking in the latest diet craze to sweep Hollywood.

Last month, Sharon Osbourne admitted she had recently used an injectable weight loss medication, though she didn't specifically name the drug.

"I took it," "The Osbournes" alum, 70, said on an episode of U.K.'s "The Talk." "I took it for four months, and I lost 30 pounds. But, like everything, there's always no quick recipe.

"I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day, I felt nauseous. My stomach was upset, whatever.

"But listen, I took it for four months. I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth while we had the break, and I eat normally now. And I haven't put on a pound. Nothing."

In January, Chelsea Handler revealed that she had taken Ozempic without realizing it.

"My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody, right," the comedian told Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "And, obviously, now I can’t say her name, but I didn’t even know I was on it."

Handler said her doctor told her, "'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"

Handler, 47, called Ozempic a "miracle" drug for people who've struggled with weight but worried that "something bad's going to happen" if so many people are using it.

Handler said she went to lunch with a friend after she had come back from a trip to Spain and had injected herself with the drug before their meeting.

Her friend said, "I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous. I’m on Ozempic," Handler explained. "I was like, ‘Oh, I’m kind of nauseous, too,' And I’m like, ‘But I’m not on Ozempic,’ and she’s like, ‘Are you sure?’"

Her friend advised her she was, in fact, on Ozempic after she said she was injecting herself with semaglutide.

Handler said she’s no longer on the drug, calling it "silly because it's for heavy people"

"That’s too irresponsible," she added. "I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not going to take a diabetic drug. … I tried it, and I’m not going to do that."

