A 1932 Ford and 1960 Buick received top honors at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California.

The black Ford named America's Most Beautiful Roadster was commissioned by San Antonio's Jack Chisenhall, who had been conceptualizing the build since the 1980s.

The prestigious custom car award is open to pre-1937 open-top American roadsters, roadster pickups, phaetons and touring cars.

The Ford is called the "Champ Deuce" and its sleek and simple styling was first drawn up in 2000, but the build did not begin until 2017.

The team effort included a body finished by Darryl Hollenbeck and an interior done by Sid Chavers, both located in California, with Brizio Street Rods adding some finishing touches.

It is powered by a Dodge V8 as Chisenhall drew inspiration from hot rudder Tony Capanna, who built an Indy 500 race car powered by a Dodge engine in the 1950s.

The show's Al Slonaker Memorial Award for non-roadsters went to a 1960 Buick Invicta "X-60" built by CAL Automotive Creations for George and Angela Eliacostas.

The team said the 10-year project pays tribute to the B-52 Stratofortress with subtle aerospace-inspired touches to the body and woven aircraft-grade carpeting.

It is powered by a supercharged version of the 401 Buick "Nailhead" V8 that has been finished with art deco covers and rides on an updated chassis with an independent rear suspension and modern brakes.

The interior is a refinished and reupholstered take on the original's.

Both winners received $12,500, which is a drop in the bucket compared to what it cost to build the cars, but also had their names etched onto the show's iconic trophies.