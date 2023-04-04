A number of media outlets issued a warning to Americans in advance of Donald Trump's arraignment in New York City, telling them that fake mugshots of the former president may soon flood the internet.

Time told Americans that the source of a fake mugshot of Trump might come from "online pro-Trump groups," also sharing reputed comments from internet forums.

"‘Let’s make our own version and circulate it!’ one person posted on a popular pro-Trump forum. ‘No one will know what’s real!’ Another person posted ‘If they don’t release the mugshot immediately, just stage a mugshot as to not hold up any billboards, t-shirts, posters, or fundraising drives,’" according to the magazine.

Mediaite shared one AI-generated image of Trump's mugshot that shows the former president staring offscreen in front of a grainy background.

But Time acknowledged that conservatives are not the only source of fake and misleading images online.

"In recent years, doctored images of Trump in jail, handcuffs, or otherwise being held accountable for criminal charges were widely spread by left-wing critics."

Photos seemingly depicting Trump's arrest — and likely generated by AI — have gone viral on Twitter, with one thread picking up over 6.4 million views on the platform.

Time emphasized that Trump supporters believe that the former president’s prosecution by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirms that the former president is under attack from a "witch hunt," as Trump himself has said.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. He has also called the charges "[u]nprecedented" on Truth Social.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently criticized the case against Trump and made national headlines when he said that Bragg was a "Soros-funded prosecutor."

Poynter, a left-leaning fact-check group that has been funded by billionaire George Soros, also warned Americans to watch out for AI-generated Trump arrest photos in March.

"While a grand jury considers whether to recommend the indictment of former President Donald Trump, people who can’t wait to see Trump’s arrest are using artificial intelligence to create fake images of him being chased by cops, posing for a mugshot and fighting officers trying to arrest him."

Forbes also rang the alarm bells in a story headlined "These Viral Mugshots Of President Trump Are Fake (For Now)."

"Have you seen a mugshot of former president Donald Trump? It’s completely fake—at least it’s fake at the time of this writing."

Fox News' Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.