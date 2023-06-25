Americans who do not support sending continued aid to Ukraine believe that money would better be spent on domestic needs.

A majority of those who don't support continued aid to Ukraine, 57%, believe spending money on unmet domestic needs is the "most compelling" reason for their position, according to the results of a Reagan Institute poll shared exclusively with Fox News Sunday.

While the poll found that a majority of Americans, 59%, support continued military aid to Ukraine, a sizable minority, 30%, opposed sending more to help the country repel Russia's invasion.

In addition to spending on unmet domestic needs, 17% of respondents indicated the most compelling reason to oppose further support of Ukraine was that it would risk the U.S. provoking Russia. Meanwhile, 11% of respondents cited both corruption in Ukraine and the need to preserve U.S. weapons stockpiles as reasons to oppose future aid.

Responding to the poll's results during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., argued Ukraine is the "front line for protection of our democracy."

"We know that Mr. Putin would not stop with Ukraine, he would continue his efforts in Europe, and we're not safe," Cardin said. "So this is our front line and protect of our democracy, this is an investment in America. So yes, we have to deal with our domestic needs, but we have to also protect our national security. And we need to be part of helping Ukraine defend itself."

The poll comes as Ukraine has begun its much anticipated counteroffensive in a war that has dragged on for well over a year, with Russia continuing to fall short of its objectives amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces.

According to the Reagan Institute survey, Americans were split on who they believed held the upper hand in the conflict, with 31% of respondents saying they believe Ukraine is currently winning the war. Meanwhile, 27% said they believed Russia is winning the war, while 25% indicated that neither side had the upper hand. Another 17% said they didn't know.

The Reagan Institute poll was conducted between May 30 and June 6, sampling 1,254 respondents with a margin of error of ±2.8%.