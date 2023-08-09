American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her young daughter were released by their kidnappers in Haiti, according to the woman's employer, El Roi Haiti.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti," the faith based non-profit said in a statement. "Today we are praising God for answered prayer!"

El Roi Haiti thanked God and those who prayed for Dorsainvil's safe return in a post on its website Wednesday.

"We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis. ‘El Roi’ is a Hebrew name of the God of the Bible that means ‘the God who sees.’ It is with that vision that we now rest upon God’s truth that, ‘In his kindness God called you to share in His eternal glory by means of Christ Jesus. So after you have suffered a little while, He will restore, support, and strengthen you, and he will place you on a firm foundation’ (1 Peter 5:10)," the group said.

"We praise God that He has proven Himself faithful as He restores, supports, and strengthens Alix and her family, the ministry of El Roi Haiti, and the community that Alix has impacted — and continues to impact — with her ministry in Haiti," the statement continued.

"There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time."

Dorsainvil and her daughter were working for the non-profit when they were kidnapped by armed men last week.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that Dorsainvil was working in the small brick clinic when armed men burst in and seized her. Some members of the community said the unidentified men asked for $1 million in ransom, a standard practice of the gangs wreaking terror in impoverished Haiti.

The U.S. State Department welcomed reports of Dorsainvil's release in a statement.

"We welcome reports of the release of two U.S. citizens from captivity in Haiti. We have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," a State Department spokesperson said. "Out of respect for their privacy, we will allow individuals to speak for themselves if and when they feel ready. As you can imagine, these individuals have been through a very difficult ordeal, both physically and mentally. We express our deepest appreciation to our Haitian, and U.S. interagency partners for their assistance in facilitating their safe release."

El Roi Haiti previously said Dorsainvil is married to the program's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

Dorsainvil had been working at the organization as a school nurse since 2020 before marrying Sandro in 2021. She first visited Haiti following the 2010 earthquake while still in college and "fell in love with the people," the group said. She made multiple visits in the ensuing years before moving permanently.

El Roi Haiti said more information will be released on its website "as appropriate."

