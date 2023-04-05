Katy Perry made a bit of a fashion statement amid her "mom-shaming" controversy on "American Idol."

The singer wore a baseball cap with the word "MAMA" stitched on it on Monday, the day after contestant Sara Beth Liebe, who fans accused Perry of "mom-shaming," decided to leave the competition.

Perry wore the hat while out shopping in Montecito, California, in an overall dressed down look, consisting of a gray sweatshirt, joggers, and rose-tinted aviator sunglasses.

The 38-year-old is a mom to a daughter, Daisy Dove, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Meanwhile, Liebe, who opted to leave the show during Hollywood week to be with her family, took to her social media to put the controversy to bed.

"I don’t have anything else to say on this matter. I’m not even mad," the 25-year-old mom of three said. "If you watch my videos you’d know that I’m not even mad. I’m just trying to do music."

She continued, "I did not ask for any of this to happen. This was not a ploy on my end. Like, this is ridiculous… I’m so over it. No more."

Liebe did share a clip of her performance, claiming the show cut "3 standing ovations."

"But I’m gonna celebrate that for myself for a minute because it meant a lot to me and I think it’s a bit lame that they didn’t show it," she added.

The controversy began a month ago when Liebe's audition aired and she surprised judges when they learned she was a 25-year-old mother of three. Perry noted that she looked so young and fake fainted.

"If Katy lays [sic] on the table, I think I’m going to pass out!" Liebe said.

Perry responded, "Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much!"

Fans seemed to take issue with the "mom-shaming" comment and Liebe addressed it after the internet came to her defense.

"There was a joke that was made that's gotten some attention, and I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I’m feeling," she said on her social media at the time.

"At the start of my audition before I sang, I mentioned that I have three children and was a young mother, and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind."

Despite her decision to leave the show, it appears Liebe's career in music may continue. She revealed on her Instagram shortly after her exit from the ABC series that she had been "scouted to audition."

"They reached out to me," she explained on Monday. "And I'm so GRATEFUL. I've never had this much support with singing. And it's mindblowing and so humbling and has made me realize how badly I want to do music. 6 months ago, I didn't know that yet."

"But I'm also allowed to make hard choices that are best for me," Liebe continued. "I took a chance on something big and said yes to a huge and VERY UNEXPECTED opportunity that was presented to me, and while it may not have been for me – in the process found myself again, met the most talented people I've ever had the HONOR of meeting (many of which are now close friends) and… fell in love with music again."

