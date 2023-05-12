Katy Perry's days on "American Idol" could be numbered, if fans of the show get their wish.

Last weekend, Perry, along with Lionel Richie, skipped out on judging duties to attend King Charles' coronation and perform at the celebration the following day. She was temporarily replaced by another singer, Alanis Morisette, and several viewers feel like the change should become permanent.

"I hope Alanis comes back, Katy is no longer a fan favorite," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another made a more direct request, exclaiming, "Fire katy! we want alanis!"

KATY PERRY, PAT SAJAK, MAYIM BIALIK TRASHED BY FANS: TV HOSTS UNDER FIRE IN COMPETITION SHOWS

"Can we leave Katy in the UK and keep Alanis?" a fan asked.

Since this season of "American Idol" is reaching its conclusion, each contestant performed twice – one solo song and one duet. To celebrate the guest judges, every song was either by Morisette or Ed Sheeran, who filled in for Richie.

One person gushed, "Alanis’s music is making me like ppl I never had any opinion on previously!!! Her music is making people BETTER! No offense but I’m so glad Katy Perry isn’t there to be annoying."

When Morisette mentioned on her own Twitter account that her appearance on the show was "a blast," one of her followers replied, "Wonderful appearance...you haven't aged in the least and your words & wisdom were so insightful and lyrical. And your comments were unselfishly intended to benefit the contestants unlike those of other judges. @LionelRichie & @katyperry could certainly take a lesson from you."

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ FANS CRITICIZE KATY PERRY AND LUKE BRYAN AFTER ‘RUDE’ REACTION: THEY NEED TO ‘APOLOGIZE’

This season in particular has seen Perry face a large amount of criticism for things she has said to contestants.

It began during auditions when a woman named Sara Beth Liebe revealed that she was a 25-year-old mother of three. Perry had a big reaction, remarking that Liebe looked too young to have three children and pretended to faint on the judge's table.

"If Katy lays [sic] on the table, I think I’m going to pass out!" Liebe remarked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pop star responded, "Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much!"

A large conversation about "mom-shaming" began after that, and Liebe herself took to social media to express that the situation did make her feel uncomfortable. Ultimately, she quit the show to return home to her children.

Perry has also been blasted multiple times for her comments towards fan-favorite Nutsa. After one performance, she was booed after telling her to tone down her signature flashy performance style.

Yet another issue "American Idol" fans took with the "Fireworks" singer happened after a performance by contestant We Ani. Instead of taking the time to applaud her or offer advice, Perry urged viewers to vote for their favorites, which many viewers considered "very rude" and "uncalled for."