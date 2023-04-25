Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were criticized by "American Idol" viewers after they chose to encourage people to vote rather than give a contestant feedback after a performance.

Instead of responding to We Ani's performance of "Skyfall," Perry and Bryan apparently emphasized that America should be voting for their favorites, which led some viewers to call the judges out for being "rude."

"Normally, nothing Katy Perry says bothers me as she's just known for her sense of humor and quips. Bit [sic] her dissing of We Ani? THAT was just rude," one user wrote on Twitter.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ AUDIENCE BOOS KATY PERRY FOR ANOTHER QUESTIONABLE CRITIQUE

A user responded: "I agree. It was uncalled for. She may as well had said We Ani didn’t deserve to be there, and she absolutely DOES! The girl can sing."

"@AmericanIdol @katyperry just made it clear with hers words and her face that she didn’t think We ani deserved to be up there! #alittlerude," another user wrote.

Bryan and Perry were asked by some Twitter users to apologize.

"As much as I love them, I hope @katyperry and @lukebryan apologize to We Ani for not letting her have her moment and telling America they need to vote instead of applauding her performance," someone wrote. "Ryan said move [sic] votes than last season came in, so obviously America voted!!!"

"Really liked you, but you and Katy were very rude to We Ani," another user said after "American Idol" shared a selfie of the country music singer to Twitter.

This isn't the first time Perry has caught backlash for her reaction to an "American Idol" contestant's performance.

Perry encouraged a contestant to not use glitter, which elicited boos from the audience.

"Yes, yes! Katy got booed," Bryan said. "Katy got booed!"

"First time in six seasons, woo-hoo," Perry responded. "But what I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be like, pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too," she told the contestant.

Perry also faced backlash after she was accused of mom-shaming contestant Sara Beth Liebe. The contestant left the show shortly after but claimed it didn't have anything to do with Perry's comments.