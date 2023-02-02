Colleges and universities across America are no stranger to offering implementing wacky course offerings, and some now offer classes on how to survive the "Zombie apocalypse."

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bashed so-called "zombie studies" during a bill-signing speech on higher education reform, it turns out many colleges across America offer zombie-themed courses.

"I’m a big believer in higher education but I’m not a believer in plunging people $150,000 into debt with a degree in ‘zombie studies,’" DeSantis said in June 2022, according to WUSF. "That is not a pathway to success."

According to a report from the College Fix, colleges such as East Tennessee State University, Saint Xavier, George Mason University, and more, either offered the zombie-related courses at one point or still offer them.

In fall 2022, the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees approved a course titled "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse."

The course appears under the East Tennessee State University's rehabilitative health sciences program, titled "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: An Interprofessional Approach."

The course will provide "an interdisciplinary approach to a course-specific theme on the zombie apocalypse while allowing the exploration of personal development, intellectual growth, and what it means to be a college student in a [Clinical & Rehabilitative Health Sciences] major," according to a description online.

The University of Southern California offered a course titled "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse" in spring 2021.

"The Zombie Apocalypse has arrived. Seventeen of you are trapped on the University Park campus of the University of Southern California, in the Hoose Library of Philosophy. You must work out what you are going to do to survive. The philosophical wisdom of the ages might help. Or it might not. You will have to learn more about it, in order to decide," a description for the course states.

Xavier University offered "Biology of Zombies" and "The Walking Dead? An Introduction to Popular Culture" as a class option for freshman students in 2021.