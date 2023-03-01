The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the United States' premiere professional organization for gynecologists and obstetricians, barred a group of pro-life doctors from setting up a booth at their annual conference this week.

The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), the group that wanted to share their message regarding their stance against abortion, had been permitted to host a booth at the conference for 15 years prior to the incident.

The doctors did not find out their booth was canceled by the host until they arrived in Maryland, the state where the conference was being held.

"Despite multiple requests for an explanation as to why, the only explanation we’ve received is a vague explanation that we disagree with ACOG, presumably on the issue of abortion," Dr. Christina Francis, incoming president of the pro-life group, said in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

AG GARLAND CLAIMS FBI HAS PUT ‘FULL RESOURCES’ INTO TRACKING ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE CENTERS, DESPITE FEW ARRESTS

In a statement to The Federalist, ACOG said that the group's pro-life views are inconsistent with its mission to "the advancement of evidence-based, scientific information."

"Scientific advancement is made through the free exchange of ideas, and through critically looking at both sides of an issue and deciding which the evidence better support," Francis said of the decision to ban the group.

She argued that the group was "afraid" that people would be "exposed to any other position on abortion other than their radical position."

GOP SENATOR'S BILL WOULD GIVE PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS SECURITY UPGRADES AMID ATTACKS

ACOG describes abortion as "essential healthcare" and has been critical of pro-life bills passed by various state legislatures.

ACOG declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

Across America, over one hundred pro-life centers and churches have come under attack since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision leaked last year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged to get to the bottom of the attacks on pro-life centers. Few arrests have so far been made.