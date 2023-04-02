Former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien spoke out against China’s lack of respect for the United States on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." China has "no respect for us," he said.

O’Brien responded to a question from host Trey Gowdy on whether the U.S. should care about China’s displeasure with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen's trip across the U.S. O’Brien argued that America should not be dictated to by the Communist regime in China.

"The Chinese have no respect for us. So then why wouldn't they tell us who we could or couldn't meet with it? American politicians and the Speaker of the House, your friend and mine, Kevin McCarthy, are going to meet with whoever they want in the world. This is America, and we're not going to be dictated to by the Communists in China and Beijing on who we can or can't see," O'Brien said.

CHINA WANTS TAIWAN FOR MORE THAN 'HISTORICAL VALUE,' COULD DISRUPT GLOBAL POWER DYNAMIC: EXPERTS

O’Brien also addressed the "bipartisan consensus forming," that started in the Trump administration and has continued into the Biden administration acknowledging that China poses a significant threat to the U.S. He added that the China Select Committee in Congress, led by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., has also recognized this threat.

"China is a danger to us. It's a threat to our way of life. I mean, we've never faced anything like this as a country. They've got a massive economy, massive number of people, they're ideologically motivated. I mean, these are Marxist-Leninist, and they're coming for us," O'Brien said. "I think America is finally starting to wake up to the threats that we face and there are things we have to do."

CHINESE SPY BALLOON RAISES ALARM BELLS OVER CHINA BUYING UP US LAND

O’Brien argued that America needs to stop China from buying farmland next to military bases and ban TikTok.

He also defended the United States involvement in helping Ukraine fight off Russian invasion.

"We need to be there for Ukraine because you know who's watching in Ukraine? Xi Jinping and if Vladimir Putin prevails in Ukraine, he's coming after Taiwan the next day," he said.

O’Brien stressed that America must defend both Ukraine and Taiwan, and that supporting Ukraine with arms is not a forever war but a way to help people fighting for their liberty and freedom.