Approximately 500 people poured into a public library on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Savannah, Georgia, to see actor-writer Kirk Cameron and singer-songwriter Coffey Anderson as the two entertained a crowd of parents and kids, sang patriotic songs and freely shared their love of God, of family and of country.

Photos, videos and descriptions of the event were shared with Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The event was held at the Chatham County Public Library in Savannah — on the very same day that a drag queen event was also taking place in the city of Savannah at a different venue, Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, noted to Fox News Digital this week in an interview.

It was clear from the overflow turnout that the families in attendance were happy to pledge allegiance to the United States of America, the publisher reported.

Americans want "real faith and morality for our children," Cameron told Fox News Digital this week in a phone interview.

Cameron has kicked off a 15-city tour across the country.

He's visiting public libraries, renting rooms there and welcoming enthusiastic families and children for a story time hour connected to his children's book, "As You Grow," which shares values of kindness, thoughtfulness, self-control, patience and other positive qualities.

But well beyond the book, he's unabashedly talking about love of faith, family and country.

"I'm hitting the road and going state to state, library to library, to sound the alarm and wake up those who are asleep or on the sidelines — so that we can win back the hearts and minds of our children," he told Fox News Digital.

Cameron has previously appeared at a handful of libraries, including in California and New York — and he said that at those story time events, people came up to him and thanked him for taking the time to share his Christian values and beliefs.

It's why he's determined, he said, to visit many other public libraries "where people are crying out for someone to push back and stand up and bring the kinds of values that made this country free and led to its blessings."

The tour will include stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; and other cities.

Cameron and his publisher were turned down or ignored earlier by some 50 public libraries around the country, according to Brave Books.

Some of these libraries openly declared they were not interested in hosting Cameron or his publisher because of his points of view.

Yet when Cameron and Brave Books "pushed back on two of them, they opened up," said the actor and writer.

"And we turned out and were greeted by thousands of people," he said, in both Indianapolis, Indiana, and Scarsdale, New York, referencing appearances in December.

A spokesperson for Brave Books said there were no protesters at the event in Savannah and no issues during the three-hour appearance.

Some people have pushed back online against the actor, writer and producer.

"Kirk Cameron," wrote one person, "when we are talking about moral integrity, what about pop and rock stars? How [can] a singer, a film producer, a rock listener enter heaven?"

Wrote another person in a Facebook post, "I can't wait to go to the drag show."

Some of his opponents earlier called his rhetoric and messaging about love of faith, family and country divisive.

"It's just disguised in a cute little children's book," said one parent in Scarsdale, New York.

Those comments were made ahead of Cameron's appearance at the public library there in December, as News12 in Westchester County reported at the time.

Other people have accused him of being the opposite of inclusive and welcoming.

However, in a supportive message, one reader wrote to his book publisher, with a copy shown to Fox News Digital, "I think Mr. Cameron would be pleased with the amount of support he could receive [by] visiting less populated areas [of the country]."

This person went on, "I believe many smaller libraries have patrons that do support his ideals and would be pleased to help him share his message."