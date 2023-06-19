AMC Theaters has abruptly canceled screenings of a documentary film showcasing the experiences of detransitioners following a campaign by a transgender group to have the film pulled.

"No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care" shares the stories of five young detransitioners and insight from a dozen medical experts on the "harm" being posed by health care providers pushing transitions.

Producers of the film claim AMC shelved screenings scheduled to begin June 21 after intense pressure from a group called the Queer Trans Project, which did not have access to view the full documentary.

Laura Becker, a detransitioner featured in the film, slammed the move Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"I think it's incredibly dangerous to set this precedent of suppressing free speech, suppressing viewpoints that basically are just unpopular or difficult to deal with," Becker said.

AMC did not offer "Fox & Friends" a statement on their decision not to screen the film, but a source familiar with the matter attested the move to poor ticket sales, claiming only 139 tickets had been sold nationally ahead of the release.

The Queer Trans Project, which sends "Build-a-Queer kits" to transitioning LGBTQ+ individuals including chest binders and tucking tape, launched an aggressive online campaign encouraging protesters to send letters to AMC executive leadership to stop the documentary.

The group then took a victory lap after the film's cancellation, posting: "We did it! Our community's swift action is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices against harmful content. Your collective efforts have made a significant impact, and the decision to pull No Way Back from AMC theaters is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to creating positive change."

Becker defended the film, saying it shows the importance of addressing mental health issues rather than jumping to transgender medical treatment. She began transitioning to male as a teenager by taking testosterone and removing her breasts. She detransitioned at 22 years old after being evaluated with PTSD.

"I think that there is a large scale eradication of boundaries and common sense, especially when it comes to children's developmental health,"she said.

"They are being fast-tracked on a conveyor belt-like system to getting surgery and hormones which create permanent damages instead of addressing their actual mental health concerns."

Although Becker said the issue is nonpartisan, she is grateful conservatives are speaking up.

"There are many moderates, liberals and independents, such as myself and the filmmakers who are just trying to increase awareness about mental health issues and medical ethics. It's not political, it is pro-gay. It is pro, you know, neurodivergent acceptance, all sorts of so-called liberal or progressive values. But in this case, the boundaries are being crossed to harm people, and the liberals are afraid to speak up about it."

A statement from the film's distribution company Deplorable Films read in part: "It is quite evident that those undertaking this crusade against this film have not had the courtesy of seeing it before taking such extreme actions to silence it. We stand by our filmmakers."

The website for the film says it will be made available for streaming and on DVD "as soon as possible."