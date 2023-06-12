An amateur rugby player from the United Kingdom was killed early Friday morning after police say he was struck by two vehicles while crossing a major highway in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Chris Moran, a 32-year-old man from Wakefield, was killed after Nevada State Police say he was struck by semi-truck and a passenger car at around 5 a.m. Friday while possibly crossing the 1-15 southbound near Tropicana, KVVU reported.

Police reported the fatal accident on social media.

Westgate Common ARLFC, the team Moran played for, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook over the weekend.

"After receiving the most horrendous news and a couple of days to process, as a club we would like to pay tribute to Chris Moran," the statement read.

"We came together yesterday as a rugby family to support each other and our hearts are with all Chris’ family and friends. Chris was genuinely one of a kind, with an aura around him wherever he went.

"There’s so much more that could be said that a Facebook post doesn’t do it justice, but as a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us."

According to the report, Moran died on the scene after a civilian stopped to render first aid.

A GoFundMe account set up for Moran said he was in the U.S. for a bachelor party.