Mon, 21 Nov 2022 00:23 EST

[image]

Taylor Swift made history at the American Music Awards Sunday, becoming the first artist to earn 40 wins at the 50th annual show.

The "Anti-Hero" singer took home six awards from six nominations, including favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album and favorite female country artist.

"You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade proceeding that, and I really feel like that's down to the fact that you, the fans, wanted to hear lots of music that I would make," she said while accepting the award for artist of the year. "You encourage me."

Swift extended her run as the artist with the most American Music Awards, with Michael Jackson following in second place with 26 wins and Whitney Houston with 22 trophies to her name.

Click here to read more about all of the winners from the AMAs.

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 00:09 EST

[image]

Lionel Richie praised Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth for a rousing piano tribute of his greatest hits while receiving the icon award at the American Music Awards Sunday.

Richie told aspiring artists, “God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few."

He was honored for his decades of contributions to the industry with an introduction from Smokey Robinson, and performances including Melissa Etheridge, Jimmie Allen and Dustin Lynch.

Click here to see more of the red carpet fashions from the AMAs.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 22:26 EST

[image]

Taylor Swift nabbed her fifth of six nominations at the American Music Awards Sunday for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

Swift thanked Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien before praising the "entire crew that worked with us on this. I’m so proud of it, I’m so happy you like it, too. This is so special and wonderful."

The "Anti-Hero" singer skipped the AMAs red carpet, but wore a gold sequined jumpsuit for the show in Los Angeles.

It was Swift's first appearance post Ticketmaster saga where fans called out the site for entirely selling out of tickets for her "Eras Tour" during the presale despite allegedly holding reserved tickets for a regular sale scheduled days later.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 21:56 EST

[image]

P!nk hit all the right notes while singing "Hopelessly Devote to You" during a tribute performance to late singer Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia died in August after battling cancer for 30 years.

Melissa Etheridge introduced the singer to the AMAs stage after praising Newton-John for her strength.

P!nk received a standing ovation for the moving rendition of the ballad from the 1978 movie, "Grease."

Click here to see more from the American Music Awards.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 21:22 EST

[image]

Taylor Swift thanked Blake Lively and Miles Teller while picking up the favorite pop album trophy at the American Music Awards.

Lively directed her best pal in the music video "I Bet You Think About Me" from "Red (Taylor's Version)."

"I want to take a moment to thank someone who directed," Swift said. "Blake Lively, and the incredible Miles Teller and his gorgeous wife."

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, crash the wedding in the video.

She added, "To the fans. I cannot thank you enough, this is so special."

Taylor is embattled with fans and Ticketmaster as of late after her "Eras Tour" was oversold during pre-sales and regular ticket sales were canceled completely.

Click here to see who walked the red carpet at the AMAs.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 21:07 EST

[image]

Carrie Underwood soared high into the crowd at the Microsoft Theater during an acrobatic performance.

The 39-year-old country singer sported an '80s inspired jumpsuit as she maneuvered through the air before landing safely on the ground.

Click here for more 2022 AMAs fashion.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 20:51 EST

[image]

Missy Elliott performed on Sunday at the American Music Awards with Brazilian singer Anitta.

Elliott rocked a sparkling Versace jacket with a matching shirt and slacks, while Anitta opted for a black velour catsuit.

Read more about the 2022 AMAs nominees here.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 20:37 EST

[image]

Machine Gun Kelly called out the rock community for their lack of support while accepting the award for favorite rock artist at the American Music Awards Sunday.

Standing tall while while wearing a purple suit with long spikes attached, MGK joked, "I just want to say, I'm petitioning for larger mic stands next time. This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in."

He added, "Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I'm the rocket man."

Click here to see more fashion from the 2022 AMAs.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 20:11 EST

[image]

P!nk opened the American Music Awards on roller skates with an exciting performance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday.

The 43-year-old singer rocked a blue letterman jacket with pink stuffed animals on her sleeves while performing on stage.

Click here to see more fashion from the 2022 AMAs.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 19:46 EST

[image]

P!nk simply sparkled on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday ahead of her tribute to the late iconic singer Olivia Newton-John.

Carrie Underwood sparkled wearing a Tony Ward gown, while Meghan Trainor rocked a custom Costello suit covered in Barbie pink sequins.

Wayne Brady hosts the star-studded ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder is among the many performers.

Click here to see more best-dressed stars from the 50th annual AMAs.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 18:01 EST

[image]

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé are already winners at the 2022 American Music Awards.

During a special Twitter and Discord audio livestream on Sunday ahead of the live telecast, the "Anti-Hero" singer picked up the favorite female country artist award, favorite female pop artist award and favorite country album award for "Red (Taylor's Version.)"

Beyoncé won the favorite female R&B artist trophy along with favorite R&B album for her "Renaissance" catalog, and Bad Bunny earned the favorite male Latin artist award in addition to Latin album for his "Un Verano Sin Ti."

To read more about the 2022 AMAs, click here.

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 17:06 EST

[image]

The American Music Awards are here.

As one of the award shows completely decided by fan votes, the AMA Awards are sure to give viewers what they want and more.

With a new host taking the stage, incredible performers lined up, record-breaking nominees and touching tributes, this year's show is sure to deliver.

Following Bad Bunny with six nominations are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake, all of whom are nominated for artist of the year, alongside Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

Click here to read everything you need to know about the 2022 AMA Awards.