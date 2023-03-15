Amanda Knox, who was acquitted of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Italy in 2007, drew social media's attention when she responded to a New York college student's essay complaining about her semester abroad.

"Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome!" Knox tweeted in response to the "Insider" op-ed titled, "I'm an NYU student who studied abroad in Florence. I hated every aspect of my semester abroad."

The author of the essay, a New York University student named Stacia Datskovska, said she "grew to despise the sights, hated the people, and couldn't wait to get back home to my campus in New York" after her trip to Florence.

She listed her roommates' differing schedules and values; the locals' hostile attitudes; and the continuation of "life back in New York that went on" without her as some of the reasons she disliked her study abroad experience.

Knox's response to the essay on Twitter garnered shocked reactions from her followers.

Others took offense to the joke.

Knox, 35, and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito 38, were twice convicted and twice cleared of raping and killing Kercher in Perugia in November 2007, when Kercher was found lying in a pool of her own blood in her bedroom with her throat slit, according to The Daily Mail.

Knox and Sollecito— who were 20 and 23 at the time of the 21-year-old Kercher's murder — spent four years in an Italian prison before they were acquitted, the Mail reported.

Kerhcer was stabbed 47 times. She and Knox, who were both studying abroad in Italy at the time, lived together.

Rudy Guede, 35, was convicted of Kercher's murder along with Knox and Sollecito in 2009 and then released in 2020 after serving 13 years of a 30-year term, according to the Mail.

The trio was initially accused of killing Kercher in a sex game gone wrong.

Knox is now an author and host of a podcast called "Labyrinths" with her husband, Christopher Robinson. They are advocates of criminal justice reform and organizations like the Washington Innocence Project, according to their Patreon page.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.