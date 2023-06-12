A woman who alleges she was raped by serial Boston sex-assault suspect Matthew Nilo fears he could assault "somebody else" once he is released on bail.

The suspect's attorney, Joseph Cataldo, said Nilo's family is expected to post bail for his release after a Monday hearing in Suffolk County Superior Court.

"I'm so upset that he's able to get bail because for the first time… I've waited so long to have my day in court with him, and the fact that now he's able to just go back to his life and walk around for a year, and he could get away, and he could do it to somebody else, it's just sad," the woman named Lori, who declined to provide her last name, told reporters outside the courthouse Monday, adding that she understands the court has a "process."

"I'm just hoping that his case is ironclad and he's not going to get off," she continued.

NJ LAWYER TIED TO BOSTON RAPES THROUGH DRINKING GASS, PROSECUTORS REVEAL

Nilo's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Boston Police Department and FBI said they linked Nilo, a 35-year-old Boston native, to four sexual assaults that occurred in the Terminal Street area of Charlestown through forensic genealogy and DNA analysis.

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY LINKED TO STRING OF BOSTON RAPES APPARENTLY PROPOSED TO FIANCEE WEEKS BEFORE ARREST

Lori, who said she was working as a bar manager in Cambridge at the time of the 2007 attack, alleged that Nilo forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint near Government Center in downtown Boston.

He then allegedly drove her "all the way to Charlestown," and when he stopped, she tried to escape, but he caught up to her and raped her.

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY ACCUSED OF BOSTON RAPE SPREE THROUGH DNA REPRESENTS ‘NEW TYPE OF CRIMINAL’ SUSPECT: EXPERT

"That's why he's being charged with aggravated rape and kidnapping," she said.

Cataldo is questioning what he describes as "the suspicious nature in which the DNA was recovered, but we'll get to that in due course," he said Monday outside a Suffolk County courtroom.

New Jersey authorities arrested Nilo on May 31, and he was extradited to Boston, where he grew up in the North End.

FBI Boston Special Agent In Charge Joe Bonavolonta said during a May 31 press conference that Nilo's arrest was "the direct result of the FBI’s use of investigative genetic genealogy," which he described as "a unique method used to generate new leads in unsolved sex assaults, homicides and other violent crimes."

NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY LINKED TO STRING OF BOSTON RAPES APPARENTLY PROPOSED TO FIANCEE WEEKS BEFORE ARREST

He would have been 19 or 20 years old and in college around the time of the assaults, his LinkedIn shows.

Nilo's former co-worker told WCVS that he "was normal, a good-looking kid that did well at anything he put his mind to" and described his arrest as "very shocking."

MYSTERY BOSTON SERIAL RAPIST IDENTIFIED AS NEW JERSEY ATTORNEY 15 YEARS LATER THROUGH DNA ANALYSIS

The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery.

"Immediately following his arrest, we’ve shared this news with the four sexual assault survivors who have been waiting years to learn the identity of their alleged assailant," Bonavolonta said following Nilo's arrest. "While we know today’s arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community."

All four sexual assault cases are "DNA-connected," Michael Cox, Boston police commissioner and chief, said.