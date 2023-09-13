Apple had its Wonderlust event and highlighted a range of new products and features that will upgrade the way we communicate, work and play.

From the new iPhone 15 with four models to more advanced smartwatches, Apple is making a play toward the premium market.

Here are some top things that were announced that I'm most looking forward to getting my hands on.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. These are the entry-level regular 6.1" iPhone 15 and larger 6.7" iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 will start at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899, which are the same prices as last year's newest iPhone models.

You can begin pre-ordering these models beginning Friday, Sept. 15, with availability beginning Friday, Sept. 22.

These are some of the newest features coming with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The newest features coming with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

All-day battery life

These new phones will operate with the A16 bionic chip, which helps to support the camera, live voicemail transcription, graphics-intensive games and more.

This chip is faster and uses 20% less power than the A15 bionic. Plus, you'll get all-day 18-hour battery life while using way less energy than older iPhones do.

Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island is a feature that allows the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen to change size and shape to display different types of information and interactions. This was first introduced last year with the iPhone 14 Pro models to a crowd that chuckled out loud at Apple’s headquarters. Once you got it in your hands, the dynamic island feature is no laughing matter and instead a smart way to display relevant information in a centralized spot on the display.

Dynamic Island will now come to all models of iPhone 15. Everyone will now be able to expand their alerts, control their music, see their next direction in Maps and more with Dynamic Island.

You can track a pizza delivery and follow a game at the same time. It's been such a hit with iPhone 14 Pro users because it can expand and adapt to all your alerts and live activities.

New features with Apple Watch Series 9

Access health data with Siri

You can now access your health data with Siri, like your sleep patterns, whether you took your medications for the day, the steps you take and more, all by simply asking Siri rather than having to search through various apps. WatchOS 10 uses NameDrop, so you can share your contact right away.

Precision finding

This new feature will allow you to precisely find exactly where your iPhone is located as long as it has the same chip as the Series 9.

It will show you both the distance and direction to your iPhone, with haptic and audible feedback guiding you to the precise location of your iPhone should you ever have trouble finding it.

Double Tap

This is probably the coolest new feature of all. The Series 9 watches now come with a feature called Double Tap.

Simply tap your index finger and thumb together twice while wearing your watch to perform simple commands.

These commands can be anything from answering and ending calls, stopping a timer, playing and pausing music, or snoozing an alarm.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s highest-end watch gets a sequel. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come with the same features as Series 9 but with a few extra updates.

This model will also be available in stores on Sept. 22 and can be ordered today. The price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will start at $799. Here are some of the key differences.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features

Brighter than ever

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a brightness level of up to 3,000 nits, which is the brightest display Apple has ever created.

This will help you to see your display clearly at any time of day.

Longer battery life

The battery life on this watch will be quite impressive, lasting up to 36 hours with regular use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Great for runners and bikers, it was tested across large ranges of altitudes, and it also has a depth app so that you can review your dives.

Environmental initiatives

As part of Apple's 2030 plans to be carbon-neutral across its entire business, the company is running seven years ahead of schedule with these new iPhone and Watch models being created with sustainable products.

The iPhone 15 models and the Apple Watch Series 9 models were built using far less greenhouse gas emissions by using recycled and renewable materials.

For Series 9, the team at Apple used recycled aluminum for the cases and recycled gold, tin, copper and more inside the watch itself – and 100% recycled cobalt is used in the battery while the band is made with 82% recycled yarn. Starting this year, all Apple Watch manufacturing is powered by 100% clean electricity.

The iPhone 15 model enclosure uses 75% less aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery. Plus, it uses 100% recycled copper foil in the main logic board and in the MagSafe charger. Starting this year, all Apple Watch manufacturing is powered by 100% clean electricity. Leather will also no longer be used in any Apple products.

Kurt's key takeaways

It may be time to upgrade to a new iPhone 15 device. Americans will enjoy subsidized pricing with a trade-in available from most major wireless companies. In some cases, you could end up with a free iPhone 15 model based on this financing arrangement.

Check with your wireless carrier or Apple to see what incentives are helping the Cupertino, California, company bolster sales in an otherwise soft smartphone market globally.

