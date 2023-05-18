It looks like Toyota made it worth the wait.

The 2024 Tacoma marks the first full redesign of the best-selling midsize pickup since 2005, and it's loaded with more features and technology than ever before.

The all-new pickup will be offered in eight grades covering three body and cab configurations and four engine options, including the model's first hybrid.

It also has a first of its kind off-road seat with a suspension built into it.

All the powertrains are based around 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines, with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid putting out the most power at 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.

The entry level Tacoma SR gets either a 228 hp engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 270 hp version with a six-speed manual transmission, the only one in any pickup today. Other grades pair a 278 hp version of the engine with the 8-speed automatic.

The Tacoma is available as a two-door, two-seat Xtra Cab with a six-foot bed, or a four-door double cab with either a five-foot or six-foot bed, depending on the grade. Topping the lineup are the off-road TRD Pro and Trailhunter models, both coming standard with the i-FORCE MAX.

The TRD Pro is designed for rock crawling and dune bashing with an upgraded suspension featuring rear coil springs and adjustable Fox performance shocks; a detachable front stabilizer bar for maximum articulation; an electronic locking rear differential; 33-inch tires; a steel rear bumper and other off-road accessories.

It also has new IsoDynamic Performance front seats that are equipped with their own vertical and lateral shock absorbers that help reduce fatigue and keep the driver stabilized during high speed off-pavement driving. The shocks can be bypassed or adjusted to the passengers preferences.

The Trailhunter is a new grade that will be spreading across the Toyota truck lineup and is inspired by custom overland trucks. It swaps the Fox shocks for position sedative Old Man Emu dampers that are optimized for heavier hauling at lower speeds. Hot stamped steel skidplates and rock rails protect the underbody and an air intake snorkel helps keep the engine from breathing in dust and water.

A built-in air compressor; extensive lighting; an array of auxiliary switches; strengthened recovery points and a utility bar in the bed are among the features designed for extreme off-road adventuring.

Other returning Tacoma grades include the SR5, the XtraCab-only PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and luxury-oriented Limited. All models come standard with the Toyota Safety Sense package of electronic driver aids that includes radar adaptive cruise control and active lane centering.

Both cabins are roomier than the outgoing Tacoma's. The XtraCab's front passenger seat folds down to create a workspace and there is lockable storage in the rear of the cabin, while the SuperCab has three times more storage under the rear seat than the truck it replaces.

An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system ins standard and high-end models get the same 14-inch touchscreen display used in the larger Tundra, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A 360-degree camera system with trail view is optional.

Pricing will be announced closer to when the Tacoma goes on sale late this year, with i-FORCE MAX models following in early 2024.