While filming her new film "Somebody I Used to Know," actress Alison Brie was taxed with filming intimate scenes with co-star Jay Ellis.

A seemingly normal request for a romantic comedy, Brie was directed in said scenes by her husband, Dave Franco, with whom she co-wrote the film.

"It doesn't make Dave and I uncomfortable," the actress told Jezebel of having her husband's direction during sex scenes.

"We've worked together enough now — I mean the second movie that we did together ever, as actors, was Jeff Baena's ‘The Little Hours,’ and in that movie, Dave has make-out or sex scenes with like three other actresses and me. So I just feel like that was the ripping of the Band-Aid," she said.

Brie and Franco have been married since 2017, starring together in several projects including "The Disaster Artist," "The Rental" and "Horse Girl."

"I realize that it sounds wild, but we are actors, this is our job," she said of Franco directing her in their new Amazon flick.

"It's actually not that weird. And with something like this, because it's our baby that we made together, I think our first priority is always just the movie. Does the scene feel right and good?" she added. "Like, we don't want my romantic scenes with Jay to play awkwardly or strangely in any way."

Asked if Ellis had a difficult time filming the sex scenes with his director's wife, Brie revealed, "You know if there was, he didn't say anything to me about it."

Brie, 40, has been transparent about her working relationship with Franco, 37 in the past, telling People last summer that she and Franco "usually do have some kind of conversation" before signing on to a project with a sex scene, "just to give the other person a heads-up."

"You don't want to blindside anyone, I think, with that information," she explained of their decision to be honest ahead of roles. "But at the same time, it's a part of our job. It's a strange part, and I can see how to the outside eye [it might come off]."