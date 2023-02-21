Alex Murdaugh's only living son, Buster Murdaugh, was called as the first witness Tuesday testifying in his dad's defense at his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of blowing off the head of Paul Murdaugh, 22, with shotgun and executing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle in June 2021.

Buster, 26, has been a constant presence in the Colleton County Courthouse since his father's trial kicked off Jan. 25 with opening statements.

He has supported his father since the disbarred attorney's arrest for allegedly killing his only brother and his mother.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Buster and other relatives were forced to move to rows further back in the courtroom after altercations with court staff. After one witness testified, Buster allegedly flipped him off.

In another incident, he handed a court staffer a book to give his father, which was considered contraband.

Buster, his girlfriend Brooklynn White, his uncle John Marvin Murdaugh and his aunt, Lynn Murdaugh Goette, have been in court everyday.

Tuesday marked the fifth week of Murdaugh's trial and the second day of the defense's case.