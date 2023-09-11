The defense team for convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh is demanding a new trial amid allegations of jury tampering by the court clerk in South Carolina.

An explosive motion filed last week alleges Colleton County Clerk Rebecca "Becky" Hill pressured jurors to reach a verdict quickly so she could secure a book deal.

Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin joined "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy to discuss jurors' sworn affidavits claiming that Hill made inappropriate comments, suggesting bias against the defense.

SOUTH CAROLINA AGENCY INVESTIGATES ALEX MURDAUGH JURY TAMPERING CLAIMS

"What we found out from the juror interviews was jaw-dropping," Griffin said Sunday. "It's very disturbing what has been reported to us."

Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor in the state, set the stage for the allegations: "Trial lawyers cannot talk to members of the jury except in court. In fact, judges tell the jury, you may see the lawyers on the sidewalk or walking into the courthouse or maybe a lodge, but the lawyers cannot speak to you at all," he explained. "There's no question the clerk interacts with the jury, but never about the facts, never about the law, and never about the credibility of the witnesses."

Griffin said some of Hill's alleged comments include telling jurors, "You all will hear things that will throw you off. Don't let this distract you," and, "Don't be fooled. Watch [Murdaugh] closely. Look at his movements." The clerk allegedly also made comments about the deliberation time and sequestration of the jury, he added.

Gowdy asked Griffin what the standard was for determining whether an improper interaction took place between the clerk and a member of the jury or multiple members.

BUSTER MURDAUGH SAYS HIS FATHER ALEX HAS CHARACTERISTICS OF A PSYCHOPATH, BUT MAINTAINS HIS DAD IS INNOCENT

"According to the South Carolina Court of Appeals, the standard is this: a new trial must be granted unless it clearly appears that the subject matter of the communication was harmless and could not have affected the verdict," Griffin said, arguing that the subject matter in Hill's alleged communication with members of the jury was the credibility of the defense and the defendant.

In March, the panel of 12 jurors returned a guilty verdict on all counts after less than three hours of deliberations. The panel did not ask a single question.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms to run consecutively for gunning down his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, in June 2021.

Murdaugh has insisted he is innocent and is appealing the verdict.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg and Yael Halon contributed to this report.

