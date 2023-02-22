Alex Murdaugh was captured in a photo patting his son, Buster Murdaugh, on the backside Tuesday after he testified at his father's double murder trial.

Murdaugh, 54, smiled affectionately as his only living son took the stand in his defense in Walterboro, South Carolina.

The disbarred attorney is accused of gunning down his youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, at the family's hunting estate in June 2021.

Buster told jurors in the Colleton County Courthouse that his father called him June 7, the night of the murders, and told him that his mom and brother had been shot to death near the Islandton property's dog kennels.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

"He was destroyed, heartbroken," Buster said.

During a break in the testimony, Murdaugh was escorted to a backroom by a sheriff and patted Buster on the buttocks as he passed him.

ALEX MURDAUGH ADMITS TO BOTCHED SUICIDE PLOT IN POLICE INTERVIEW

Buster was standing with his back to his dad and his hands in his pockets during the tender caress.

Usually physical contact between a defendant and witnesses or people in the gallery is forbidden.

On the stand, Buster told jurors that his father was a doting and devoted parent who "coached every Little League team I played on."

ALEX MURDAUGH'S SON, PAUL, CONFRONTED HIM ABOUT ‘BAGS OF PILLS’ BEFORE DOUBLE SLAYING

Without shedding a tear, he recalled the bond he had with his parents and his slain brother.

"I spoke to my mom every day, multiple times a day, and the like for my dad and for my brother, too, and I know they’re all talking to each other, too," Buster testified.

MAGGIE MURDAUGH'S SISTER RECOUNTS ALEX MURDAUGH'S ‘STRANGE’ COMMENT AFTER MURDERS IN TEARFUL TESIMONY

On his way to the stand, he and his father briefly locked eyes.

Buster has been in court every day to support his father since the trial kicked off with opening statements Jan. 25.

His uncle John Marvin Murdaugh, his aunt, Lynn Murdaugh Goette, and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, usually accompany him.

The family was moved several rows behind the defense table after Buster allegedly flipped off a prosecution witness and passed his father a book, which is considered contraband.

The trial is in its fifth week and the defense, which began presenting its case on Friday, has called six witnesses as of Wednesday morning.