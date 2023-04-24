Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh was indicted last week on new tax evasion charges by a South Carolina grand jury, sources told FitsNews.

The latest criminal indictments come a little over a month after Murdaugh was found guilty of fatally shooting his son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52, in June 2021 to prevent his alleged financial crimes from coming to light.

He was sentenced to two life terms, which he is serving at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

Before the disbarred attorney's double murder trial began, he was already facing 99 counts of financial crimes spanning 19 indictments.

He is accused of stealing nearly $9 million from his former law firm, vulnerable clients and the government through tax evasion.

Murdaugh, 54, is expected to go to trial on the financial crimes cases in the coming months.

His lawyer, Jim Griffin, told Fox News Digital last week about the disgraced patriarch's new life in lockup at the maximum security facility near the Georgia border.

Murdaugh, who is in protective custody with about 28 other prisoners, passes the time playing checkers and cards with his pals.

"When he came in, he obviously had a lot of notoriety and was a celebrity of sorts, but he gets along with everybody in the pod," Griffin previously said.

The inmates, who each have their own cell, are allowed in the communal area of the pod from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also a small courtyard for fresh air, and they each have a tablet that can be used for phone calls, emails and limited internet access.

The infamous prisoner has received a deluge of supportive letters, and strangers have donated about $1,000 to his commissary, Griffin said.

A pair of hit docuseries, HBO Max's "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty" and Netflix's "Murdaugh Murders: A Souther Scandal," have amplified the ex-Hampton lawyer's celebrity.

Murdaugh insists he is innocent and is appealing.

A spokesperson for South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is prosecuting the financial crimes cases, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Griffin also did not immediately return a request for comment.