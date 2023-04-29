Alec Baldwin was seen in a daunting scenario on his "Rust" movie set.

The 65-year-old was spotted with a large blood stain on his shirt and being carried to the gallows in a morbid scene for his project.

While Baldwin geared up in his western wardrobe for his role, he’s seen with a noose around his neck as two men wearing cowboy hats wrangled him up the wooden platform.

It’s unclear if the actual hanging of Baldwin will be featured in the "Rust" movie.

In the video, Baldwin was surrounded by other actors dressed in costumes with horses in the background. The camera crew was shown filming the scene and it appeared to be extremely windy on set.

The new "Rust" photos come after Baldwin was recently seen holding a rifle by the barrel while filming, last week.

Fox News Digital obtained additional photos of Baldwin leaving an apartment in Montana, where "Rust" is being filmed.

Baldwin recently expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received in Montana after he returned to filming on the set of "Rust."

"We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings," he captioned a photo of himself from the set. "Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning.

"I’m grateful for all of the support I have received here."

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January after a gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021.

The group had been rehearsing a scene, and Baldwin had been practicing cross-drawing the revolver.

A live round struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza. He was injured in the shooting that killed Hutchins.

Although the case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, Baldwin could potentially still face new charges in the future.

Baldwin still faces a handful of lawsuits, including one brought by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell along with another by Hutchins' mother, father and sister. Both parties are represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

"Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger and killing her," Allred said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life."