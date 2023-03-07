Ireland Baldwin was showered with love at her strip club-themed party on Monday night.

Ireland, 27, shared photos from her baby shower to Instagram for her 675,000 followers.

"Way too many of these to post but it'll have to come in parts," she began the caption. "My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty."

"baby's first strip club extravaganza," she wrote in another post.

Hilary Duff, Rumer Willis and Sailor Brinkley-Cook were among the celebrities in attendance at the event.

Ireland first revealed she was expecting a child with boyfriend RAC in December on Instagram.

She later revealed that she was naming her first daughter Holland.

"I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she explained during an appearance on "Girlboss Radio."

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," the model added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Ireland recently posed in a bikini on Instagram to celebrate being six months pregnant.

While Ireland prepares to welcome her first child, her father Alec Baldwin deals with legal drama surrounding the fatal "Rust" shooting.

Prosecutors pushed back on the actor's request to remove the special prosecutor in the case in a new filing on March 6. Baldwin's legal team had asked to have Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb removed from the case, arguing that Reeb could not simultaneously serve as the special prosecutor and as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

However, in new court documents filed Monday and obtained by Fox News Digital, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies claimed the defense's motion has "no support" in New Mexico law.

Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges following the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died on Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding fired in a small church on Bonanza Creek Ranch.