Alec Baldwin is "grateful" for the support he's received in Montana after he returned to filming on the set of "Rust."

"We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings," he captioned a photo of himself from the set. "Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning.

"I’m grateful for all of the support I have received here."

ALEC BALDWIN'S ‘RUST’ CRIMINAL CHARGES OFFICIALLY DROPPED; DIRECTOR INJURED IN SHOOTING SPOTTED ON SET

Baldwin, along with director Joel Souza and other crew members, began filming at the Yellowstone Film Ranch April 20. Principal photography began roughly a year and a half after the production was halted due to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on set.

Baldwin and Souza, who was injured in the shooting that killed Hutchins, were both photographed on set for the first time Friday.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis announced criminal charges against Baldwin in Hutchins' death would be dropped the same day "Rust" filming began in Montana.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

The decision came as "new facts" regarding the shooting were revealed that require further investigation. In their motion to dismiss, the special prosecutors noted the further investigation and forensic analysis required could not be completed before the start of the preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for May 3.

The case is closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, but Baldwin could still face new charges in the future.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January after a gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust," killing Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department spent over a year investigating how live rounds made it onto the movie set. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were the only other crew members believed to have handled the gun that fired on set.

Halls allegedly handed Baldwin a .45 revolver, telling him that it was "cold," or safe. Prior to that, Gutierrez-Reed spun the cylinder to show Halls what was in the gun, her lawyer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Halls accepted a plea deal while Gutierrez-Reed was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The armorer's lawyer told Fox News Digital the charges against the armorer have not been dropped.

"The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed," Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion told Fox News Digital.