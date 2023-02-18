Celebrities were out and about this week on red carpets, TV talk show sets and on the streets of Los Angeles and New York.

Alec Baldwin was seen strolling down the streets of Brooklyn after picking up his morning coffee on Wednesday.

The actor's outing came after it was reported that Dave Halls, the assistant director of his movie "Rust," may testify against him in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin is also being sued by the family of Hutchins.

During his Big Apple outing, the 64-year-old actor was sporting several rings including his two wedding bands.

Last July, Baldwin's wife Hilaria revealed on her Instagram Story that she had given the "It's Complicated" star a new wedding band for their 10th anniversary. She shared that Baldwin's original band only fit on his right hand after he broke his hand last year, so she bought him a bigger ring with a small diamond inside to replace it.

The ring bears the same engraved Spanish quote as the original. The engraving reads "Somos un buen equipo," which translates to "We are a good team."

Goldie Hawn was also seen in Manhattan’s Midtown area where she picked up a purple juice on a rainy Friday morning.

The 77-year-old actress celebrated her 40th anniversary with Kurt Russell on Valentine's Day. Hawn and the 71-year-old "Escape from New York" star first met on the set of their 1966 comedy "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band."

Hawn and Russell have previously said their relationship is so strong because they haven't walked down the aisle.

"We have done just perfectly without marrying. I already feel devoted and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring, and loving, then we're fine," Hawn explained in an interview with Now To Love.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles Katy Perry rocked an eye-catching ensemble as she arrived at the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday.

The 37-year-old pop star flashed a peace sign and playfully stuck out her tongue while walking into the studio.

Her appearance comes after her fiancé Orlando Bloom shared that their relationship can be "really, really, really challenging" but he considers them "blessed" to have "uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did."

The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy.

Anne Hathaway turned heads in a bold dominatrix-inspired sheer dress at the "She Came to Me" premiere and opening ceremony red carpet during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actress donned a Valentino column dress that featured black polka-dot netting and leather bow accents over a nude bodysuit. She completed the look with long black leather gloves and wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Like Perry, Olivia Wilde was also spotted in Los Angeles. The "Don't Worry Darling" director was all smiles when she was seen in a black workout set on Friday.

The 38-year-old actress and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis were hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit by their former nanny Ericka Genaro earlier this week. Genaro claimed that she began suffering from "anxiety" while working for the couple during their split in 2020.

Genaro worked for Sudeikis and Wilde between 2018 and 2021.