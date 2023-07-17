A man has been arrested after a street-racing crash injured four pedestrians in Albuquerque, police said Sunday.

Albuquerque police said Abraham Corral Alvarez, 18, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide because three of the victims suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the injured were bystanders at a food truck parked near the site of the street racing late Saturday night.

According to witnesses, three vehicles were racing cars at high speeds when one of the vehicles struck the divider along a bus lane, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Police said four pedestrians were injured. Three of them were taken to a hospital, with two currently in critical condition and the third in stable condition.

Corral Alvarez was detained by police, who said he allegedly was driving impaired.

It was unclear Sunday if Corral Alvarez has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

The drivers of the other cars involved in the street racing were being sought by police.