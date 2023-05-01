Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and North Central Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine, Piscataquis. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1006 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of a tenth to a quarter of an inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Greenville, Guilford, Brownville Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo, Deer Isle, Veazie and Dedham. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&