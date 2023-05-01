A magnitude 6.2 earthquake that the Alaska Earthquake Center reported Saturday morning apparently didn't happen.
The quake appeared on the center's earthquake map saying it occurred at 8:32 a.m. off the coast of southern Alaska. The online posting said the epicenter was located in the Gulf of Alaska, 66 miles south of Chignik, a community of 87 people on the Alaska Peninsula, the center said.
Later Saturday morning, they posted a note saying, "Event Deleted Notification" and "This event has been deleted after review by a seismologist."
Phone and email messages left with the earthquake center seeking comment on what happened were not returned.