Alan Arkin, who took home an Oscar in 2007 for "Little Miss Sunshine," has died.
The actor was 89 years old and died Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California, Fox News Digital confirmed through Arkin's sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony.
"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," the family said in a statement. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."
Arkin is also known for his role as Lester Siegel in Ben Affleck’s best picture winner "Argo."
More recently, circa 2017, he starred alongside fellow acting giants Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in director Zach Braff's "Going In Style."
Arkin is survived by wife Suzanne, sons, grandchildren and great-grandson.