Alabama authorities on Monday said four arrest warrants were issued in connection with a massive brawl at a riverfront when a group of people appeared to attack a dockworker as onlookers screamed and recorded the chaos.

Montgomery Police Major Saba Coleman said more warrants could be issued after authorities review more footage of the brawl, that drew nationwide attention. Police said Sunday that several people were detained and charges are pending.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said police will hold a briefing Tuesday to provide an update on the situation.

"While there is a lot of activity and interest in this, we know that we’ll come through this together as a community collectively as we have other situations," Reed told news outlets on Monday, according to al.com. Reed said no one has been arrested yet.

The fight was captured from a boat of onlookers at the Riverfront Park around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fight appeared to start when a crew member of a city-operated riverboat tried to get a pontoon boat moved that was blocking the riverboat from docking. A man is seen shoving a crew member, who took off his cap and threw it in the air.

The conflict escalated when several other people joined in and attacked the employee, who was punched and kicked while on the ground.

An onlooker recording the melee is heard shouting: "Help the brother!"

One person is seen swimming to the dock to apparently help the worker being attacked. Onlookers intervened and pulled the individuals off the worker, who then is seen standing up on his own and walking down the dock.

A separate video shows that several passengers then confront the pontoon boat group after the riverboat docked, sparking another brawl before police officers intervened.

The employee and suspects named in the warrants have not been identified by authorities.

