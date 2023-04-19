Alabama police have made a third arrest in connection with the Dadeville shooting that killed four people and injured 32 at a teenager's birthday party last week.

Auburn resident Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with four counts of reckless murder, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were arrested and charged with the same crimes on Tuesday night.

Four people were killed in a shooting that began at around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama – a small town of around 3,200 people.

The venue was hosting a Sweet 16 party for teen Alexis Dowdell at the time. Witnesses say that multiple people starting shooting their firearms after Dowdell’s mother asked the suspects to leave.

18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, Alexis's brother, reportedly died in his sister's arms.

"It was Lexi’s 16th birthday party. A Sweet 16. There’s an uncut cake and unburnt 16 candles that never got lit. Lexi’s brother is one of the victims," District Attorney Mike Segrest said at a press conference on Wednesday. "On her 16th birthday party, she kneeled by her brother as he took his last breath. That’s what we’re dealing with."

"The message that I want to send is I know some of these victims personally. Some of these kids are kids of friends of mine, people that I went to school with, people that I played ball with and against in the community back in high school. And these are my kids," Segrest added.

Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, Marsiah Emmanuel Collins and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston also died. Their ages ranged from 17 to 23.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting, along with other departments including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Associated Press and Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.