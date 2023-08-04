FIRST ON FOX — A library in Alabama has reversed its decision from earlier this week to cancel a book reading event.

It will now indeed welcome actor Kirk Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, on Saturday, August 5, for the nationwide "See You at the Library" event.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System in Huntsville, Alabama, had said in a release on Wednesday afternoon that it would no longer accommodate the book reading event due to concerns about logistics and security as popularity for the event grew this week.

Almost immediately afterward, Cameron and Brave Books challenged that decision to cancel it.

CANCELED! KIRK CAMERON AND RILEY GAINES LEARN ALABAMA LIBRARY CANNOT HOST THEM AT SATURDAY BOOK EVENT

Now, after law firm First Liberty Institute sent a letter to the library system saying it was "prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court," the library system has reversed course, Fox News Digital was told on Friday afternoon.

The library has agreed after all to host Kirk Cameron, the Brave Books team and Riley Gaines, women's sports advocate, who will be accompanying them on Saturday as they stop by three different libraries for the event.

"We are thrilled that Brave Books, Kirk and Riley will be able to host the book reading tomorrow as was previously scheduled," said Ryan Gardner, counsel for First Liberty, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our nation's libraries are an important part of their communities and should be welcoming to messages of hope and encouragement like that of Kirk and Riley."

NATIONWIDE 'SEE YOU AT THE LIBRARY' EVENT ON AUGUST 5 ALREADY GETTING PUSHBACK: 'FIRE IN THE HEARTS'

Added Gardner, "We are grateful to the Huntsville-Madison County (AL) Library for working with us to ensure that the ‘See You at the Library’ event will take place."

First Liberty is the "nation's largest law firm dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans," it noted in its letter to the library system.

Ahead of August 5th, already there are over 300 libraries across the country booked by everyday people of all walks of life who will be reading books they cherish to families, children and others who attend.

Forty-six states are currently represented in these library bookings, Brave Books said.

"I'm happy to announce that Madison Public Library has reversed course and are now rightfully inviting us to come host the story hour for the community in Huntsville," said Brave Books CEO Trent Talbot in comments to Fox News Digital on Friday afternoon.

"We must stand our ground and fight for our public institutions," he also said.

"The foe we fail to meet at the gate in our own generation is the foe we let into the city for the next."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System for comment on Friday, as it did earlier this week.

MOMS FOR LIBERTY SPEAKS OUT IN SUPPORT OF KIRK CAMERON'S BOOK READING EVENT: ‘FOLLOWING GOD’S DIRECTION'

On Friday afternoon the library sent this statement: "The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has agreed with event coordinators, Moms for Liberty, to accommodate their planned meeting on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Madison Library with a limit of 225 attendees," the library said.

"In the interest of public safety, Madison Police and the Madison Fire Marshal will be on hand to manage any logistical needs."

Among those who are leading events at public libraries on Saturday are a pastor's wife in West Virginia.

She told Fox News Digital this week that she's looking forward to the "See You at the Library" nationwide event as a way of showing others in their communities that they're not alone in their beliefs.

Lauren White, wife of Pastor Jonathan White of CrossPointe Family Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, said, "Our children are being bombarded with so many messages that go against the conservative Christian values we hold," she said.

"Brave Books has provided a beneficial alternative to the current cultural agendas in many books lining our public library shelves today."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

White explained that it's "very important" in her view to have resources to teach children truth "in a world that says there is no definite truth."

She also said, "Having an event like ‘See You at the Library’ allows Christians to see that there are others who are joining them in not only the fight for the return of conservative Christian values to our community and nation, but who are seeking to spread the good news of the gospel in their area."

Christine Rousselle of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.