An Alabama inmate who appeared on social media videos with what appeared to be a handgun, while describing the prison as a deadly "war zone," was arrested for what the prison system called a security incident at the lock-up.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Derrol Shaw, 35, was arrested and will be charged in connection with a "security incident" early Sunday morning at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. No prison staff were injured, the prison system said.

The prison system has so far released few details of what happened. The prison was placed on lockdown Sunday morning as a large law enforcement presence rushed to the facility.

Videos circulating on social media purported to show Shaw, wearing what appeared to be an officer's vest and holding what appeared to be a gun. He likened prison conditions to a war zone, saying they were both deadly and chaotic.

"They killing us. They create the conditions so that we die all the time," Shaw said.

An Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email asking about the incident and the firearm.

Al.com reported that Shaw is being charged with escape, illegal possession of a firearm, promoting prison contraband and making a terrorist threat. The warrants were issued Monday by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in the Bessemer Cutoff, the news outlet reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing lawsuit against the state, saying Alabama houses male prisoners in violent facilities that violate the U.S. Constitution. The state, while acknowledging problems with prison staffing levels, has denied the government's accusation.