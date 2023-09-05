The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide have not forgotten where their fans were forced to sit when they visited Austin last year to take on Texas.

When the No. 11 Texas Longhorns visit Tuscaloosa for the game of the week in Week 2, all 5,000 tickets for the visiting Longhorns – including for the band – will be in the upper deck.

"We are able to reciprocate a similar seating arrangement to what we had last year in Austin," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News.

TURNOVER-FILLED CLEMSON LOSS TO DUKE ‘ALMOST INDESCRIBABLE,’ DABO SWINNEY SAYS

With Texas playing its last year in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC in 2024, Alabama is not obligated to provide 2,000 seats in the lower level of the stadium, as would be the case if Texas was currently playing in the same conference as the Crimson Tide.

When the Crimson Tide played on the road at Texas last September, the Alabama marching band did not make the trip due to the seating arrangement.

"Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the school said in a statement at the time, according to AL.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

All eyes will be on Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night as Texas attempts to get a statement win for head coach Steve Sarkisian in his third season.

Texas beat Rice 37-10 in Week 1 while Alabama handled Middle Tennessee 56-7.

Alabama named Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback for Week 1 with the sophomore QB throwing for 194 yards and three scores, adding two touchdowns on the ground.

"Jalen is a fantastic player," Sarkisian said Monday, per On3. "I got a chance to recruit him out of high school. He’s got a dynamic arm. He can make every throw in the book: Off platform, on the run, doesn’t matter. He’s a tremendous runner. He’s an elite runner with the ball in his hand with his speed and his physicality. And he’s highly competitive. He’s a really good leader."

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the Owls.