Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, rocked headlines this week when a representative for the "Godfather" star confirmed that Pacino is welcoming his fourth child at 83.

Alfallah and Pacino have been linked since 2022, and the 29-year-old made her Instagram debut with Pacino in April as they perused a friend's art gallery in New York.

Prior to Pacino, Alfallah was previous linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen.

Here is what to know about Noor Alfallah.

Alfallah is a film producer and signed a deal with Imagine Entertainment in 2021, according to Deadline.

AL PACINO, 83, ASKED NOOR ALFALLAH, 29, FOR A PATERNITY TEST OVER DOUBTS HE WAS THE FATHER: REPORT

Prior to making this deal, Alfallah was vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, the outlet reported. She received her undergraduate degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and her graduate degree from UCLA in film and TV producing.

Following her bachelor's and master's degrees, she produced a short film, "La Petit Mort," which was nominated in the Beverly Hills Film Festival and HollyShorts Film Festival, the outlet reported.

According to her IMDb bio, she produced a television short, "Brosa Nostra," in 2018. She is also involved in the upcoming "Billy Knight" film – which stars Pacino – according to the website.

This will be Alfallah's first child, according to People magazine.

A source told TMZ on Thursday that Pacino was not aware that Alfallah – who is now eight months pregnant – was expecting until two months ago.

The legendary actor allegedly did not believe the baby was his at first and requested a paternity test, the outlet reported. Alfallah willingly took the test, which ruled that Pacino is indeed the father.

Alfallah was linked to Mick Jagger prior to her relationship with Pacino.

According to E! News, the couple split in 2018. The Rolling Stones frontman was 74 at the time, and Alfallah was 22.

"Our ages didn't matter to me," she told Hello Magazine at the time. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

She was also involved with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, now 61.

In August 2018, Alfallah took to Instagram to celebrate Berggruen's birthday. "Happy Birthday Nicolas! My partner in crime! Wishing you many more to come! So happy I get to celebrate with you!" she captioned a snapshot of the pair.

Rumors also circulated that she was romantically involved with Clint Eastwood, now 93, but Alfallah shut down those rumors to the Daily Mail after the pair were photographed together in 2019.

"There is no relationship, we're not dating," she told the outlet at the time. "We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there’s no relationship."

Since Alfallah works in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that she is friendly with some famous faces.

Scattered throughout her Instagram feed are pictures with high-profile celebrities, including Timothée Chalamet, Courtney Love and "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer, Brian Grazer.

Alfallah has three younger siblings: sisters Remi and Sophia, and brother, Nasser.

Alfallah has even worked with her sister, Remi, professionally in the past. According to Deadline, the siblings entered a production overall deal with Imagine Entertainment. Per the outlet, Remi worked as a personal assistant to Lorne Michaels on "Saturday Night Live."

Alfallah often showcases her family on social media. Her most recent post was a Mother's Day tribute. "Happy Mothers Day! I love you!" Alfallah wrote alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo.