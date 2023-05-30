Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time, his representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The "Godfather" actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

Pacino, who turned 83 years old in April, has three kids: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo.

Alfallah shared a snap with Pacino on Instagram in April as they perused a friend's art gallery in New York – the first photo of the couple to make it on her social media grid.

She was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen.

Earlier this month, D'Angelo posted rare photos of their children and reflected on her "unique" relationship with Pacino.

"My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents – and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed, (for us at least)," D’Angelo captioned a video montage.

Beverly admitted she was "deeply in love" with Pacino, and was "one hundred percent in," but the couple never married. They welcomed twins Olivia and Anton in 2001, and split in 2004.

"As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way, and there you have it," she said.

She was married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati when she met Pacino and unexpectedly fell in love with him.

Salviati wasn't jealous when she revealed her new love, but was instead mad that she found interest in an actor.

After explaining it was in fact the "Scent of a Woman" star who claimed her heart, Salviati said, "’Al Pacino, he's fantastic. I love him. We divorce!'"

Pacino's best friend, Robert De Niro, recently welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The 79-year-old Oscar winner made the revelation while discussing parenthood and his new role in the comedy "About My Father" with ET Canada.

When the interviewer mentioned his six children, the "Taxi Driver" star corrected that it’s "seven, actually. I just had a baby."